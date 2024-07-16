United States|“We want peace and an end to killing. Russia wants Ukraine to be neutral,” says the deputy delegate of the Republicans opposing Ukraine’s NATO membership to STT.

in Europe new fears arose about the continuation of US aid to Ukraine after the selection of a senator as the vice presidential candidate at the Republican caucus on Monday JD Vanceknown for his opposition to supporting Ukraine.

STT’s conversations with representatives of the Republican Party in Milwaukee revealed that these opinions are not uncommon among conservative voters.

“Polls show that US voters oppose sending billions to Ukraine. The American power elite is of course in favor of supporting Ukraine, but the people have turned against this, says the deputy delegate representing New York John Tubridy“, 67.

Republicans nominated as a presidential candidate Donald Trump has claimed he can end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours after taking office. Tubridy doesn’t believe this anyway, but according to him, Trump is looking for a clear release from the presidency Joe Biden About the Ukrainian policy.

“I don’t believe it, but he pushed negotiations and seeking a diplomatic solution to peace. Biden refuses to encourage negotiations. Trump is the complete opposite. He is doing everything he can to end the war in Ukraine.”

“Trump is quite an ambitious guy. He’s been capable of all kinds of things before, so I won’t hold anything against him. I hope he can resolve it quickly, says the deputy delegate representing the host state of Wisconsin Lawrence F. Schneider II“, 62.

What kind of The Ukrainian policy the delegates hope for in the possible next term of Trump?

“We want peace and an end to killing. Russia wants Ukraine to be neutral, and they see the expansion of NATO as an existential threat to themselves, which it is,” says Tubridy.

Tubridy “definitely” does not support Ukraine’s dream of NATO membership, which he considers a threat to world peace. According to him, peace can be agreed with Russia.

“Russia has a third-rate economy, I don’t see them as a threat, they are no longer those communist monsters. We need their resources, and they need us.”

The deputy delegate from New York does not comment on the NATO membership of Finland and Sweden.

Not Ukraine is completely devoid of sympathy in the Republican convention. Deputy delegate Schneider, who did humanitarian work in Ukraine in the late 1990s, considers it important that Ukraine preserves its independence.

“On a personal level, we love the Ukrainian people, I know their culture well. I feel really sad for them. I support the people of Ukraine and their desire to be democratic and free. What it looks like under these conditions, I don’t know. I know they don’t want to be part of Russia,” says Schneider.

Even Schneider is still not sure if he supports full NATO membership for Ukraine. Wisconsin delegate and Schneider’s wife Shannon McKinney would like the money going to Ukraine to be diverted to securing the southern border.

“We do have to help our allies, but I’m not sure if the money is being used well now. We’re seeing record inflation because we’re spending so much money. I feel like this is an open spike, there are no restrictions or controls. It seems that Ukraine is driving ahead of the Americans,” says McKinney.