Friday, March 15, 2024
United States | Supermodel Cara Delevingne's spectacular home burned to the ground

March 15, 2024
Almost a hundred people had been fighting the fire.

Strong fire has destroyed the supermodel actress Cara Delevingne a home worth millions in Los Angeles.

Delevingne herself was not there at the time of the fire. Instead, there had been two other people in the house and two of Delevingne's cats. All survived the fire without serious injuries.

The star thanked the fire department in the story section of his Instagram account. Almost a hundred people had been fighting the fire. The building fire was reported early on Friday morning.

News channel NBC's according to there is no exact information on the possible cause of the fire.

Among other things Architectural Digest magazine has presented Delevingne's colorfully and playfully decorated Los Angeles home.

