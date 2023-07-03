United States | Such is Biden’s “bidenomics” economic policy, but will it carry the president to a second term?

of the United States president Joe Biden reelection campaign has adopted a new term to describe the president’s economic policies: bidenomics.

The US media are reporting on it CNN and Associated Press.

The term was not coined by Biden or his campaign team. Originally, the word bidenomics was used by the conservative media to criticize Biden’s economic policy.

Now, Biden’s campaign is apparently trying to recapture the economic debate by turning the conservative term around.

The Democratic president talked about bidenomics, among other things, in his speech in Chicago on Wednesday.

“Bidenomics is the future. That’s another way of saying we’re bringing back the American dream,” Biden said.

Bidenomics appears to be a reference to the familiar US term Reaganomics, which describes the Republican president from 1981 to 1989 Ronald Reagan economic policy.

The Republican Party of the United States still largely follows the very right-wing economic line launched by Reagan, where they want to deregulate the government and lower taxes.

Reaganomics is often also called trickle down economic policy. Its proponents see it as a good thing for the richest people to get richer, as their wealth trickles down, so to speak, and thus benefits everyone.

Biden seems to be trying, with his own term bidenomics, specifically to make a difference to Reaganomics and to offer his own alternative in its place.

Biden tries to portray its economic policy as, above all, middle-class-oriented, investment-driven and revitalizing.

“The economy grows from the middle and from the bottom up, not only from the top down,” summed up Biden.

The Bidenomics line is significantly different from previous Democratic presidents About Bill Clinton and About Barack Obamasays the US researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Maria Lindén.

Maria Lindén, a researcher at the Center for the Study of American Politics and Power at the Foreign Policy Institute.

“Biden’s economic policy has been left-wing in American terms, clearly more so than previous Democratic Party presidents,” states Lindén.

Since Biden was Obama’s vice president, it is easy to get the impression that Biden would just continue the economic line of his predecessor.

In reality, Obama actually continued Clinton’s line, while Biden is now trying to reverse the direction, according to Lindén.

Biden sees himself as a union man who wants to grow the middle class and strengthen society’s safety nets.

In a way, bidenomics is a kind of return to the past. Once upon a time, the strongest core of the Democratic Party was precisely the white working class.

Until at some point the white Dunars were no longer interesting. Instead, the Democrats took shape as a party defending urban dwellers and minorities.

So now Biden is trying to woo back the support of the white working class that the Democrats lost to the Republicans.

This is also part of Biden’s personal image. Just like his predecessor and possible future election opponent Donald Trump presented himself above all as a successful, rich businessman, Biden has shown himself, in Lindén’s words, as a “Daunari-Joe” who understands the everyday life of workers.

In 2012, Joe Biden was the vice president of then-president Barack Obama. In the picture, they celebrate Obama’s re-election with their spouses Michelle Obama and Jill Biden in November 2012.

On Wednesday in his speech, Biden praised his administration’s economic achievements from earth to heaven.

He mentioned, for example, the huge infrastructure package enacted at the end of 2021 and the climate investment package enacted at the beginning of this year.

Construction projects, for example, have been supported and financed through Bidenomics packages.

The numbers published by the White House itself also claim that during Biden’s term, private parties have already signed up to 500 billion dollars in investments.

There are also 35,000 federally funded construction projects underway. Biden has also promised states $42 billion for high-speed internet connections.

According to Lindén, one clear difference between Biden and previous Democratic presidents is the use of state money.

“Biden clearly sees public funding as a means of achieving political goals.”

of the United States the economy really seems to be doing at least moderately well.

In June, consumer confidence in the economy was at its highest in about a year and a half. The unemployment rate is at 3.7 percent, which is almost historically low.

However, the worst problem for Biden seems to be inflation. Although it is no longer as fast as at its worst last year, it is still around 4 percent.

And inflation is visible to Americans precisely in the wallets with which they famously vote.

“Inflation has once and for all disciplined people. When they go to the store, they may no longer get food and gas, at least as much as they are used to,” says Lindén.

“The situation is a disaster for some, while others have only had to compromise on nice things. But everyone has compromised on something.”

Joe Biden has campaigned especially hard for union members.

Americans do not see the economic line of the current administration in a very positive light.

According to a recent survey, only 34 percent of Americans consider Biden’s economic policy successful.

Not even Biden’s own party is hugely enthusiastic about bidenomics. Although 72 percent of the Democrats consider Biden to be a successful president, only 60 percent of the party’s people consider his economic guidelines to be good.

For comparison, you can look at the support figures for Trump’s economic line.

They were high even in the summer of 2020, when the US economy was swimming deep due to the corona pandemic.

At that time, about half of all Americans and as many as 80 percent of Republicans liked it of The New York Times according to Trump’s economic line as good.

Support for President Donald Trump’s economic policy remained high, at least among Republicans, even in the midst of the corona pandemic, as in October 2020, when the photo was taken.

Why Then Biden campaigns from an economic point of view, when it once does not please the citizens?

“The economy is such a thing that there is no way to get the attention of the American voters away from it,” says Lindén.

So, in Lindén’s opinion, it is a better strategy for Biden to try to emphasize his own successes in the field of the economy than to try to shift the voters’ attention away from it.

“Republicans talk about the economy in any case and blame all the worries of Americans on Biden,” states Lindén.

Economic is usually the most important factor in US elections. “The economy, stupid,” said Bill Clinton’s chief strategist in 1992 to express that it is the economy that ultimately gets presidents into the White House or kicks them out.

Although not it hasn’t succeeded particularly well so far, it remains to be seen whether Biden will be able to turn the voters to the side of bidenomics as the campaign progresses.

It might be difficult. According to Lindén’s assessment, Dunari-Joe may not charm the American people as much as Billionaire-Trump.

“Americans like winners,” says Lindén.