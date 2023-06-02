United States | Such is Antony Blinken, Visiting Finland

Blinken met Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin in Helsinki

of the United States foreign minister Antony Blinken is a veteran of foreign policy who has worked in three different presidential administrations and a supporter of strong transatlantic relations.

Blinken arrived in Finland on Thursday evening. On Friday, he met with the foreign minister Pekka Haaviston and the prime minister Sanna Marini in Helsinki and like speech At Helsinki City Hall, where he is expected to speak at least about Ukraine, Sweden’s NATO membership and European security.

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto shakes hands with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as Finland joins the military alliance NATO at NATO headquarters in Brussels on April 4. In the middle of the picture is NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

I blink assisted the president Joe Biden for the first time in foreign policy positions already in 2002, when working in the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee.

Earlier, the president Barack Obama’s in his first term, Blinken served as vice president after serving as Biden’s national security adviser.

During Obama’s second term, Blinken served as Deputy Secretary of State and National Security Advisor.

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Blinken started as president Bill Clinton’s period and worked in the National Security Council.

Blinken has previously worked as a lawyer and journalist. He has a final degree in law.

President Barack Obama talks with Vice President Joe Biden, National Security Adviser Tom Donilon and Antony Blinken, Vice President’s National Security Adviser, in the Presidential Office at the White House in November 2010.

Antony Blinken (pictured behind near the door) was in the White House situation room in May 2011, where President Barack Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and members of the national security team received a situation update on the operation in which the leader of the terrorist organization al-Qaeda, Osama bin Laden, was killed. President Obama announced bin Laden’s death on the same day.

With Blinken has deep roots in Europe, which he has described as a “vital partner”.

He has shown unwavering support for Ukraine and has spoken strongly in favor of Sweden’s NATO membership.

Blinken believes in the importance of strong alliances and that the United States should work with its allies and within the framework of international agreements and organizations on major foreign policy issues.

“Simply put, the world is a safer place for the people of the United States when we have friends, partners and allies,” Blinken said in 2016 Politico magazine by.

Blinken himself moved to Paris as a child, speaks French and has also studied and worked in France.

Blinken’s family is of Jewish background and his stepfather survived the Holocaust.

Blinken and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in Kyiv on September 8.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was sworn in as the 71st Secretary of State of the United States on January 26, 2021.