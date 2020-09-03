No Result
United States Stunt performer David Blaine flew over 7 miles on helium balls – video shows life-threatening masterpiece

September 3, 2020
American magician, illusionist and stunt performer David Blaine rose to a height of more than seven kilometers on Wednesday with 50 helium balls.

trick carried out in Arizona, USA, original intention was to ascend dependent on the balls of about five and a half miles above. Eventually, Blainen’s height was measured at about 7.5 miles.

After about an hour of flight, Blaine landed using a parachute.

The entire masterpiece was published live on the video service Youtube. The best pieces from the event can be watched in the video below.

David Blaine is known for its wild tricks. For example, in 2000, he was more than 63 hours inside an ice cube wearing only a t-shirt.

.

