Parents in the street, very angry with the teachers, and teachers who express and confess their fears on television: it’s the battle of the schools in the USA. Sandra Davis’ 17-year-old son has been studying on his computer for a year from his home near Washington. “The first three months were fine, but there, one year, I feel like I’m missing out on my year and my education”, Explains the teenager. He is less and less assiduous: on lessons of 1h20, “I don’t stay more than 20 minutes”, He admits.

If public schools remain closed, it is because the unions have mobilized with processions of teachers. “It’s too dangerous“, we can hear chanting in the middle of the street. But above all, the negotiations fail on vaccination. The teachers are not a priority. The blockade has lasted for a year.

