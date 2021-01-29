An unexpected Covid-19 vaccination session took place on a highway in Oregon (United States), in the middle of a snowstorm. Tuesday, January 26, after a day of vaccination, a team of doctors took the highway 199 towards Grants Pass. But with the storm, the traffic stopped dead. Health workers had six doses of the vaccine in their car that could be lost.

“I walked over to the cars and said to the drivers, ‘We have one dose of vaccine left, are you interested?“Says Michael Weber, director of public health for Josephine County. The motorists were dumbfounded. Those who accepted were overjoyed. After 45 minutes, six castaways on the road were vaccinated.”They absolutely wanted to vaccinate six people, and when I saw that I was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m so proud of my community’“, recalls Christi Siedlecki, who attended the scene.