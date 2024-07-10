United States | Storm Beryl has already caused the death of at least eight people in the United States

United States|In total, at least 18 people have been killed by the storm since the hurricane began to form in the Caribbean Sea.

As a hurricane the Beryl storm that started has caused several deaths in the United States as well. Seven people died in Texas and one in Louisiana.

The news agency AFP and CNN.

On Monday, the storm knocked out power for more than 2.5 million Americans. On Tuesday evening, almost two million of them were still without electricity.

Electricity it could take weeks to restore everyone, officials warned.

That means hunkering down without air conditioning in the 40+ degree heat of Texas.

The humidity after the storm makes the heat even more oppressive than usual.

Houston residents were offered free food and other assistance in Texas on July 9.

In all Beryl has already caused at least 18 deaths since it became the highest category five hurricane in the Caribbean Sea and caused widespread destruction from Grenada, for example, through Jamaica and Venezuela to Mexico.

President of the United States Joe Biden had time NATO summit also comment on storm damage on Tuesday. He said that already when the storm was approaching, generators were brought to Texas to ease the power shortage and promised more for the duration of the repairs.

The measure is also familiar in Ukraine, where after the devastation caused by Russia, part of the industry as well as many hotels and restaurants have been able to operate with electricity produced by generators even during long power outages.