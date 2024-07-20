United States | Statement from the doctor who treated Trump’s ear: The two-centimeter wound is healing

United States|Former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump held a campaign rally on Saturday for the first time since the assassination attempt.

Republicans presidential candidate Donald Trump’s replaced by the attending physician Ronny Jackson has said that the bullet caused a two-centimeter wound in the ear. According to Jackson, the wound that reached the cartilage did not require stitches and is healing.

Trump published by Jackson’s statement on his Truth Social messaging service.

Trump received a bullet wound in his ear in an assassination attempt at a campaign rally a week ago.

Since then, Trump has appeared in public with a bandage over his right ear. On Saturday, he held his first election rally after the assassination attempt.

At the event, Trump was no longer seen wearing a white bandage over his ear, but instead had a smaller patch.

Jackson served as the president’s physician as well Barack Obama’s that in the Trump era. He is currently a Republican member of the US House of Representatives.