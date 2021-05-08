United States State of South Carolina Restoring Execution Companies in the Lack of Poison Injection – Electric Chair Was Not Considered a Human Method

South Carolina is becoming the fourth state where those on death row can be executed by shooting.

South Carolina the state is passing a law that would allow those sentenced to death to begin executing by shooting. South Carolina will thus become the fourth state where execution companies are allowed, the British Broadcasting Corporation The BBC says.

The law is justified by the fact that toxins for the most common form of execution, the poison injection, are difficult to obtain, due to the reluctance of poison companies to participate in the execution of death sentences.

There are a total of 37 prisoners awaiting execution in South Carolina. No one has been executed in the state since 2011.

Explain the situation according to the news agency AP the fact that those sentenced to death have been able to choose between two forms of execution – a poison injection and an electric chair. Because the prisoners have chosen a poison syringe, no executions have taken place.

Execution companies proposed by a Democratic member of the South Carolina Congress Richard A. Harpootlianwho believes the state should be given a more painless way to execute prisoners. Electric chair is, according to Harpootlian, an inhumane method.

“It’s an extremely scary, horrible process where [tuomitut] they virtually catch fire without dying immediately, ”Harpootlian said According to The New York Times.

Democrat who opposes the law Justin Bambergin in his view, execution companies are, in turn, a cruel way to carry out the death penalty. “Why is South Carolina moving toward the execution companies used in North Korea?”

The law was passed by a Republican majority on Wednesday and the Republican governor Henry McMasterin is expected to sign the law possibly next week. According to him, the law provides compensation to the relatives of convicted victims.

The United States in 27 states, the death penalty is in force. The federal government can also execute people.

Last year, a total of seventeen people were executed in the United States. Executions were made in five states, he says Death Penalty Information Center.

Ten people were executed by the federal government last year Donald Trumpin at the end of the season. The figure was the highest in more than a hundred years. Previously, no death row inmates had been executed by the federal government since 2003, The CNN channel said last December.

There are about 2,500 people sentenced to death in U.S. prisons.