United States | State of Maine: Trump is ineligible for president

Stateside In the state of Maine, a decision has been made that the former president of the country will not Donald Trump may be a candidate in the primary elections in the state, reports Reuters.

Maine is already the second state that has decided to block Trump's candidacy. The Colorado Supreme Court reached the same decision earlier this month.

The Colorado Supreme Court's decision was based on the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which says people sworn to protect the Constitution can no longer serve in public office if they commit sedition. Trump's actions in the epiphany riot in early 2021 were considered to prevent his presidential candidacy.

The Colorado and Maine decisions are expected to end up before the federal Supreme Court.

In the United States, the Michigan Supreme Court decided earlier this week that it will not block Trump's candidacy in the state's Republican primaries. Michigan is one of the important swing states in the US presidential election.