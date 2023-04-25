The famous Fox News presenter, Tucker Carlson, left the chain, less than a week after the corporation reached a million-dollar agreement with the Dominion company, specialized in vote counting, to avoid the trial he was facing for allegedly defaming the company by saying on the air that its machines had been rigged to give Joe Biden the presidency in 2020.

The divorce between Fox and its star presenter, Tucker Carlson, is already real. Carlson was to be a key witness in the trial surrounding Fox’s false statements about the alleged manipulation of the results of the 2020 United States presidential election to favor Democrat Joe Biden.

His show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight” aired on prime time and was the top-rated show among viewers 25-54, a key demographic. Every night, it drew some 3 million viewers.

“We appreciate his service to the network as an anchor and prior to that as a contributor,” Fox News said in a statement.

Fox shares fell precipitously after the news broke.

Carlson leaves the network after Fox News paid $787 million to the Dominion company, whose technology and machines were used for election vote counting, to avoid trial. Dominion alleged that there were comments made on Carlson’s show that were defamatory and false, especially against his machines and the assumption that they had been manipulated to favor Biden’s victory.

The settlement between Fox and Dominion avoided a lengthy trial that would have exposed both the network’s content and operations.

However, this is not the only legal challenge facing the news company. The vote counting company SmartMatic is also seeking compensation of 2.7 billion dollars in a lawsuit against Fox. In addition, a former producer of the network also sued the television network for allegedly being coerced into giving its testimony in the Dominion case. .

In 2021, Fox canceled “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” precisely after its host, Lou Dobbs, appeared at the SmartMatic trial.

Carlson’s last show aired on Friday, April 21. While her replacement is named, the network will air “Fox News Tonight” on an interim basis, hosted by several of its journalists on a rotating basis.

A spokesman for former President Donald Trump, who lost the 2020 elections to Biden, spoke after learning of Carlson’s departure on Twitter: “Fox News is controlled opposition.” Trump recently gave an interview to Carlson in early April.

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, a staunch Trump supporter, came to Carlson’s defense: “I support Tucker Carlson!” she tweeted.

This article is a translation of its original in English