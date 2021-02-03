A prototype rocket from the American aerospace company SpaceX crashed on landing Tuesday, February 2, during a test flight from the Texas coast, according to images released by the company. “We still had a great flight”, however, estimated a SpaceX specialist commenting on the test flight, broadcast live. “We just need to work a little on the landing”, he added. Another prototype of the future Starship rocket had suffered the same fate in December. He had managed to take off before crashing into a large ball of fire.

After a standoff with the US Federal Aviation Administration, the Starship SN9 prototype was cleared to fly. The craft took off at 2:30 p.m. local time to reach an altitude of 10 kilometers. He then gradually cut his engines and performed a series of horizontal maneuvers. It was when the rocket tried to regain an upright position that it crashed.

These tests are taking place in a near-deserted area leased by SpaceX, in the far south of Texas, near the border with Mexico and on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico – an area empty enough for an accident or explosion to fail. cause no damage, nor do any victims.

The Starship rocket will consist of a manned spaceship and a first stage, called Super Heavy, equipped with 37 engines instead of 9, all measuring 120 meters in height, and capable of carrying 100 tons in orbit around the Earth. Before a possible trip to Mars, this rocket could prove useful for closer trips, in particular to the Moon, where NASA wants to restore a lasting presence from 2024.