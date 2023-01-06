United States | South Carolina overturns strict abortion law – a landmark decision for a conservative state

The decision is the first time a state’s highest court has struck down a strict abortion law since the decision-making power was returned to the states.

Stateside The South Carolina Supreme Court has struck down a law that bans abortion after the sixth week of pregnancy.

In the summer, the US Supreme Court overturned its previous decision that protected the right to abortion at the federal level and transferred the decision-making power on whether to allow abortions back to the states.

Thursday’s ruling is a major setback for abortion opponents in conservative South Carolina.

“We conclude that our state’s constitutional right to privacy extends to a woman’s decision to have an abortion,” the South Carolina Supreme Court said.

of the United States the Supreme Court used similar reasoning in its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

The decision secured every American woman’s right to an abortion for nearly half a century, but in June, the Supreme Court, which now has a clear conservative majority, decided to overturn its previous decision.

South Carolina’s ruling marks the first time a state’s highest court has struck down a strict abortion law since the nation’s highest court ruled in the summer.

Since the summer decision, the United States has been divided between states that seek to limit the right to abortion, and those that seek to strengthen the same right. Restrictions have been lifted mainly in the southern parts of the country and the midwest, but the right to abortion has been strengthened, especially in coastal areas.

From June Since then, measures to restrict abortion rights have been blocked in several states while a higher-level decision is awaited. The South Carolina Supreme Court is the first court of its kind to issue its final decision on the matter.

“This is a logical victory for the movement supporting legal abortion in the southern part of the country,” described the Planned Parenthood organization, which runs health clinics that also offer abortion services.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre incense South Carolina’s decision and described the court’s overturned abortion ban as extreme and dangerous. Jean-Pierre stressed that women should be able to decide about their own bodies.

Decision In South Carolina, new opportunities are opening up for women also in neighboring states such as Alabama and Tennessee. In the two states mentioned above, the right to abortion has been limited, but their residents could in the future travel to South Carolina for the procedure.

However, Thursday’s decision does not necessarily mean that the legal battle ends here. In its ruling, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled that the right to privacy can be restricted as long as it is done in a reasonable manner.

The clarification in question may allow state policymakers to announce new restrictions.