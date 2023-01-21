United States | Sources: White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain is leaving his post

U.S. President Joe Biden appointed Klain as his chief of staff when he became president in 2021. Before that, among other things, Klain worked with Biden when he served as Barack Obama’s vice president.

The white one head of office of the house Ronald Klain plans to leave his position, says the Reuters news agency based on its sources.

According to sources, Klain plans to leave his position in the coming weeks and has already been told by the US president For Joe Biden of his intentions.

Klain has apparently been talking about it to his colleagues since the mid-term elections in November, according to the US media The New York Times.

Media sources did not give an exact timetable for Klain’s departure. According to them, the issue will possibly come up when Biden outlines the coming year in his State of the Nation speech on February 7.

Undersecretary is the highest-ranking employee of the White House. Biden appointed Klain to that position when he became president in 2021. Before that, Klain had a long background in the Democratic Party. He has served as an advisor to both party presidents and vice presidents and worked with Biden when he was vice president.