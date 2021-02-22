United States Sources for the news site: Trump plans to show over the weekend that the Republican Party is still in his possession

News site Axios says Trump plans to take revenge on the Republicans who rose up against him in the by-elections.

The United States former president Donald Trump will appear on Sunday in Orlando, Florida at a Republican Party meeting for the first time since his presidency.

News site Axiosin according to Trump’s advisers and close supporters interviewed, the meeting is set to show that the Republican Party is in Trump’s pocket, whether he was the party’s presidential candidate in the 2024 election or not.

Axios quotes Trump, a longtime adviser, who says the speech will become a “show of strength,” with the message, “I may no longer have Twitter or the President’s Office, but I still have power.”

Sources according to Trump will keep his presidential candidacy on display, even if it is not confirmed. The message of the speech will be that the basic supporters of the party are behind him and that he is the number one choice for the presidential candidate.

Trump’s advisers say the former president now has more power in the Republican Party now than ever before, and the Republican chambers in the states are willing to support him.

“In practice, Trump is a Republican party,” says Trump’s adviser Jason Miller Axiosille.

“The controversy is only between Washington decision-makers and grassroots Republicans. An attack on President Trump is an attack on the grassroots of the Republicans. ”

Trump therefore, above all, he wants to take revenge on those who opposed him in the civil vote and the annulment of the election, sources say.

According to Axios, Trump’s advisers plan to meet this week in Mar-a-Lago and plan for the former president’s next political movements.

For example, the group plans to set up a machinery for the 2022 U.S. by-elections that will allow Trump to effectively influence election results.

Trump is expected to seek to replace MPs and senators who have risen against him with his own candidates by directing them campaign funds and public approval.