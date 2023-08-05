United States | Sometähti’s kidnapping caused a catastrophic situation in New York

A thousand police officers were called to the scene.

of New York Full chaos broke out in Union Square on Friday afternoon local time, reported the news, among other things Reuters and BBC.

It all started when a popular streamer I guess Cena announced that it will be giving away 300 free PlayStation 5 game consoles in Union Square.

Located in Manhattan, Union Square is one of New York’s busiest areas.

Cenat announced the matter at one o’clock local time, i.e. seven in the evening Finnish time. Two hours later, a catastrophic situation was underway in Union Square.

According to the BBC, an estimated 2,000 people had gathered there. Video clips of the situation spread online, showing people throwing things, tearing down barricades and climbing onto the roof of the subway station entrance.

People climbed onto the roof of the subway station entrance.

People beat the police with different things. See also LIVE Vuelta | First teams on the road in rainy Utrecht, does Jumbo-Visma fulfill the favorite role?

The police tried to control the situation.

The police tried to control the situation as best they could. The New York City Police activated operational level four, which meant that about a thousand police officers were called to the area.

According to the BBC, several people were arrested. One of them was Cenat, who, according to CBS, did not have permission to organize the event.