United States | Some farmers do not want solar panels, even though they could produce more than traditional farming

According to the researcher, the opposition to solar power plants is related to the fear of losing one's identity.

of the United States Farmer in Missouri Susan Burns watching the sunset over his cousin’s fields in Fulton, as he has done almost every day for 75 years. However, something completely different shines in the cousin’s fields, because the field has been leased for a solar power plant.

Burns likes sunsets much more than panels, and doesn’t want renewable energy sources reflected on his retinas.

“I’m losing my perspective. I lose my health and I lose my safety,” Burns lists.

Burns has decided to rely on mass power. Like-minded listeners have been found, for example, in the familiar Baptist church on the other side of the road. Together, the group aims to prevent the construction of power plants.

“I want to live and take care of my farm. That’s why I’m really bothered by what my cousin is doing on the other side of the road, where the farmland turns into an industrial area,” Burns explains.

The rusting panels at Burns’ overlook are by no means the only ones coming to Missouri. With the United States still generating about 60 percent of its energy from fossil fuels, there is a call for change, and President Joe Biden the administration has caused the coupon to be withdrawn. Solar power plants are going up on vast fields in Missouri as well as in other rural areas.

of Massachusetts a researcher at the Institute of Technology (MIT). Jungwoo Chun’s it would be intellectual dishonesty to label opposition to solar power plants as mere “not my backyard” thinking of rednecks.

“Farmers have a certain identity. It’s hard work: soil under the nails. And suddenly the earth is just allowed to be under solar panels for the next 20 years. It breaks the identity,” says Chun.

There have been heated debates about solar energy, which have not always remained at the level of a mere verbal confrontation. According to Chun, one farmer, whose house is about to be surrounded by panels, was close to punching his grumpy neighbor.

Cattle rancher Mike Webb justifies the panels in an unanswerable way: money.

“That patch of land over there,” Webb says, pointing across the road with his finger.

Rancher Mike Webb.

“In a good year, it makes me maybe $250 to $300 an acre. Then someone comes along and says, here’s a thousand dollars an acre a year for solar panels and a two percent raise every year. You will be interested in that.”

Webb became so interested that he put his name on the papers. Even so, despite the fact that a sign posted at a nearby intersection calls for opposition to solar panels.

“Yes, I should have the right to do what I want on my farm,” sighs Webb.

And the rancher is not only interested in his own future, but the survival of his four children after Webb is at the end of his life.

“It’s free money. Whether they like it or not, they’re getting revenue from it, and in the end, that’s all that matters.”

Energy company Ranger Power, which develops new energy sources, believes that the first of the 250 megawatt solar plants coming to Callaway County could start operating as early as next summer. A total of three power plants are planned for the county. The company also reminds that its investments help the farmers in the county to preserve their farms, which would otherwise be sold.