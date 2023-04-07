Saturday, April 8, 2023
United States | Soldiers broke into the wrong person's hotel room and interrogated him in handcuffs in the bathroom

April 7, 2023
in World Europe


The purpose of the exercise was to improve the soldiers’ skills to operate in realistic, foreign environments.

Stateside a thirtysomething pilot’s hotel night in downtown Boston took a surprising turn when US special forces broke into the luxury hotel room late at night.

It was a special forces exercise aimed at improving the soldiers’ skills to operate in realistic and alien environments. However, in this case, the special forces had broken into the wrong room, where a person outside the training had been. The troops were supposed to go into another room and arrest the person there who was part of the exercise.

The special forces arrested the outsider and handcuffed him. According to US media reports, he was interrogated in the shower of a hotel room for about an hour.

Anyone was not injured in the incident, but officers were called to the scene and confirmed that it was indeed a special forces exercise, said an FBI statement from a federal police officer involved in the exercise.

The special forces have expressed their deepest regrets to the pilot, who had inadvertently become part of the exercise, and say they are investigating what happened.

