United States | Snoop Dogg sued a grocery chain for hiding their cereal

The giant chain and the manufacturer-distributor justify the poor presentation of the Snoop Cereal cereal packages with their poor sales.

of the United States one of the most famous rappers Snoop Dogg has sued the Walmart store chain and the Post Consumer Brands cereal manufacturer, they say, among other things CBS News and BBC.

Rapper together Master P's with Snoop Dogg claims that the cereal packages of the Snoop Cereal and Momma Snoop brands they created have been hidden from customers and they have been lied to that the cereal brands were out of stock. The rappers also criticized the over-ten dollar pricing of their cereal packages.

Lawyer for rappers Benjamin Crump criticized the companies for favoring the brands of large manufacturers and the “blatant mistreatment” of black entrepreneurs.

Snoop Cereal went on sale in Walmart chain stores in July 2023, but according to the rappers, it disappeared from the selection of many locations within a few months.

“A closer inspection by store employees revealed that all of these stores had multiple packages of Snoop Cereal in the back room that were coded to prevent them from being brought onto store shelves,” the lawsuit states, according to CBS News.

Rappers speculate that the motive for their alleged wrongdoing was that they refused to sell their Broadus Foods business, which they founded to later pass it on to their children. Instead, they entered into an agreement with Posti for the manufacture and distribution of cereals.

According to CBS News, both companies have responded to the lawsuit, justifying the poor presentation of the cereal packages with their poor sales.

Walmart stated that “there are many factors that affect the sales of any product”. Post commented that “we are equally disappointed that consumer demand did not meet expectations”.