United States Snapchat also closed Trump’s account permanently

Messaging service Snapchat has shut down the US president Donald Trumpin account definitively, according to several US media including CNN. Snapchat had previously blocked Trump from using the account indefinitely.

According to media reports, the Snapchat spokesman says in a statement that Trump’s attempts to spread false information and hate speech and incite violence are clearly in violation of Snapchat’s rules. For example Bloomberg says Snapchat justifies the decision on public safety grounds.

On Wednesday, Youtube said it had blocked Trump from uploading new content to its channel on the service for at least the next week. Youtube also said it removed content from the president’s channel for fear it would incite violence.

Other social media channels, such as Twitter, Facebook, and Facebook’s Instagram, have also shut down Trump’s accounts, either temporarily or permanently, after his supporters attacked the U.S. Congress in Washington last week.