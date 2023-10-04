Michele Cavallotti, a twenty-two year old from Crema, is one of the two people who died in the crash of a plane on the roof of a house in Newberg, Oregon. Cavallotti was an aspiring pilot and was on an aircraft at the Hillsboro Flight Academy.

The plane he was on with two other people crashed shortly after take-off, crashing into a house. The toll was two dead and one injured, who is in very serious condition. According to the rescue and fire brigade teams, the inhabitants of the house miraculously managed to save themselves. An aspiring pilot, Michele was on board a plane from the Hillsboro Flight Academy, the school where he was studying to improve his skills. The crash occurred around 7pm, according to what was reported by the rescue teams. The identification took several hours and the family, who lives in the city, was only notified this morning.

Father Giorgio and mother Ilenia Costi, a municipal employee at the URP, immediately left for the United States. Michele had obtained a diploma from the Locatelli aeronautical technical institute in Bergamo, after which he left for the USA to attend pilot school and obtain his flying licence.