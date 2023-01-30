United States | Sixth Memphis police officer suspended after fatal beating

In the past, five police officers have been fired because of the incident, and charges of second-degree murder have been brought against them.

Stateside Memphis police say they have fired a sixth officer who was involved in the beating that led to the death of a black man. Previously, five police officers were fired because of the incident, and charges have been brought against them for second-degree murder, which is equivalent to manslaughter in Finland.

The now suspended policeman is white, unlike the previously dismissed policemen. He did not participate in the fatal beating himself, but shot the victim with a remote control before that.

of Memphis the city previously said it was disbanding the special police unit, whose members of the 29-year-old by Tire Nichols the police officers who beat them to death were.

A group of police arrested Nichols on January 7 after he had first fled from the police on foot. The officers beat and kicked Nichols. He died three days later in hospital.

The city of Memphis later released police videos of the events. The videos show Nichols yelling at his mother during the arrest.