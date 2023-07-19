Wednesday, July 19, 2023
United States | Sixteen Trump supporters indicted for trying to sway the 2020 presidential election in Trump’s favor

July 19, 2023
According to the indictments, the defendants had claimed to be voters in the state of Michigan in order to get the election results rigged in Trump’s favor.

Stateside sixteen former presidents Donald Trump On Tuesday, the supporter was charged with, among other things, conspiracy and forgery. According to the indictments, the defendants had claimed to be the electors of the state of Michigan in order to have the election result turned in Trump’s favor.

“This plan — to deny the will of the voters and subvert democracy — was fraudulent and illegal,” said Michigan’s attorney general. Dana Nessel.

The charges relate to a conspiracy theory that the 2020 US presidential election results were rigged. At that time Trump was defeated by the current president Joe Biden. The claims were the reason Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on Epiphany 2021.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump said that the Justice Department’s special counsel has named him the subject of a criminal investigation into the takeover of the Capitol.

