Donald Trump chose this 48-year-old federal and university judge, a “faithful Catholic” opposed to the right to abortion, to replace the dean of the Supreme Court.

“We’re going to announce someone fantastic! I think tomorrow [samedi] is going to be a great day.“ In these few words, pronounced in front of the crowd acquired from a meeting in Newport News, in Virginia (United States), Donald Trump announced that his choice was made on Friday, September 25. Without saying more, the US president suggested he had found his candidate for a decisive replacement: that of Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. Less than a week after the death of the dean of the Court, a progressive and feminist icon in the United States, the Republican leader chose conservative magistrate Amy Coney Barrett.

If Amy Coney Barrett’s appointment is upheld, then the Supreme Court will have six Conservative judges and just three progressive judges. The decision to appoint a new judge before the presidential election, denounced by the Democrats, may permanently anchor the highest court in the United States in conservatism. An institution capable of settling fundamental societal debates, such as the right to abortion or the bearing of arms. Who is this magistrate, whose convictions are the opposite of those defended by Ruth Bader Ginsburg? Response elements.

1 An academic with an “originalist” vision

Amy Coney Barrett grew up in New Orleans, Louisiana, before moving to Tennessee, where she studied English literature. It is especially at the Faculty of Law of Notre-Dame, in South Bend in Indiana, that the student distinguished herself. Graduated with honors from this Catholic confessional institution, she joined it at the age of 30 as a teacher, underlines the Chicago Tribune*. And this for a period of fifteen years. Several of his former colleagues, cited by the New York Times, evoke an academic and an ingenious lawyer, praising her work despite their disagreements.

Prior to that, Amy Coney Barrett worked for several lawyers and for a conservative Supreme Court judge, Antonin Scalia, with whom she shared an “originalist” view of the law. In other words, it is a question of interpreting the Constitution as it was conceived when it was drafted, rather than relying on case law. “In a system of jurisprudence, the new majority is responsible for explaining how the constitutional vision of its predecessors is imperfect, and how its own better understands the meaning of our fundamental law”, she criticized in an article in 2013, notes Politico*.

2 A “faithful Catholic”, member of a contested group

At 48, Amy Coney Barrett is the mother of seven children, all under the age of 20, notes the New York Times*. Two of them were adopted and are from Haiti. The youngest child of the Barrett couple suffers from a disability, he has Down’s syndrome.

“Faithful Catholic”, in her own words, Amy Coney Barrett and her husband, a former prosecutor, are also members of a Christian group called The People of Praise founded in 1971. An organization criticized for its organization on trial authoritarian, certain “heads” of the group governing the daily life of several members, reveals the Guardian*. In this group, husbands have authority over their wives, and each member must donate 5% of their income to the community.

Critics rejected by The People of Praise, which presents itself as a community of “sharing of lives”, “where we support each other financially, materially and spiritually”.

3 A favorite of the Conservatives

With fifteen years of university experience, Amy Coney Barrett has only been a federal judge since October 2017, after being appointed directly by Donald Trump. During her confirmation hearing in the Senate, several elected Democrats had criticized her for some of her statements, in which she spoke openly about her Catholic convictions. The lawyer had, among other things, already declared that a “legal career” was “a means at the service of a cause” : “build the Kingdom of God”. Before the Senate, she had assured that her beliefs would not weigh in any way on her missions as a judge.

“Religious dogma lives loudly in you”, had launched the Democratic senator Dianne Feinstein in 2017. A quote which allowed the new federal judge to gain popularity in traditionalist Catholic circles: these words have been used on mugs or T-shirts, as the supposed symbol of intolerance against Catholics, underlines the New York Times.

A year later, Amy Coney Barrett was already among the favorite candidates for a Supreme Court job. This was eventually provided by Brett Kavanaugh, but “I keep it for Ginsburg”, then declared the American president, according to the site Axios*.

4 A judge opposed to the right to abortion …

Amy Coney Barrett has long exhibited anti-abortion positions. She was already doing this as a law professor, since she was a member of the Faculty for Life organization, a group of academics opposed to voluntary termination of pregnancy (abortion).

As recalled Reuters*, some of his votes as a federal judge are in line with these convictions. She thus opposed certain decisions aimed at invalidating restrictions on the right to abortion.

If the federal judge is well appointed to the Supreme Court, the progressive camp fears that she will threaten the historic judgment Roe v. Wade of 1973, which legalized the right to abortion in the United States. Will she come back on this decision? During a debate in 2016, the academic believed that the right to abortion would not be changed in the near future. But local restrictions against abortion in some of the country’s 50 states could, according to them, change, recalls Harper’s Bazaar*.

5 … and review of Obamacare

At the end of June, the US Department of Justice formally asked the Supreme Court to repeal Obamacare, the health insurance law passed by the Obama administration. As the court is due to review the Affordable Care Act in November, what is the vision of its potential future judge on the subject?

In 2012, recalls the Guardian, Amy Coney Barrett had attacked a measure in the law that required insurance companies to offer support for contraceptive methods. The teacher then mentioned “a serious violation of religious freedom”. In her writings, Amy Coney Barrett also criticized the action of Supreme Court President John Roberts in allowing Obamacare to be maintained, recalls the Los Angeles Times*.

6 A defender of the right to bear arms

The candidate for the Supreme Court has also already spoken on the issue of the right to carry firearms in the United States. In particular, she wanted to challenge a law prohibiting the acquisition of firearms for people who have committed crimes.

An entrepreneur, found guilty of fraud, then ruled that this text, which therefore prohibited him from acquiring a weapon, was contrary to the Constitution. In an opinion, Amy Coney Barret believed that this law violated the Second Amendment of the Constitution in her case, because it had never been accused of violence.

* All of these links are in English.