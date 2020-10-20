These attacks targeted Ukraine’s electricity grid, the elections in France in 2017 and the Olympic Games in 2018, says the US Department of Justice.

Six Russian military intelligence agents have been indicted in the United States for global cyber attacks. They notably targeted the elections in France in 2017 and the 2018 Olympic Games in South Korea, the US Department of Justice revealed on Monday, October 19.

These agents “are accused of carrying out the most destructive and disturbing series of computer attacks ever attributed to a single group”Deputy Minister John Demers, responsible for national security, told a press conference.

These hackers are accused of having carried out their operations between 2015 and 2019. According to American justice, their first feat of arms was an attack on the Ukrainian electricity grid, which had deprived the population of heating in full. winter.

They are then suspected of having carried out the attack on the NotPetya malware which, in June 2017, had infected thousands of computers around the world, disrupting critical infrastructures, such as controls at the site of the nuclear accident in Chernobyl and the ports of Bombay and Amsterdam.“The defendants also supported a hacking and leaking operation in the days leading up to the 2017 French elections”, added John Demers.

In 2018, phishing campaigns also targeted the Winter Olympics in South Korea, in which the Russian delegation, accused of doping, was unable to participate.