United States Six people died in Storm Laura, it takes several days to assess the extent of the damage

Laura the named hurricane moved across the state of Louisiana, USA, on Thursday. Six people died in the storm, according to Reuters.

Four of the deaths were due to trees falling over houses. In addition to these, authorities said one person drowned and one died at home from generator poisoning.

Governor of Louisiana John Bel Edwards warned that the death toll could rise further as the number of search and rescue patrols increases.

“This was the strongest storm ever in Louisiana,” the governor said at a news conference, according to Reuters.

“It continues to cause damage and life-threatening conditions.”

Storm Laura caused damage, especially in the town of Lake Charles.

Storm landed on the state at a rate of winds of nearly 67 meters per second.

The storm damaged buildings, especially in the town of Lake Charles, he said CNN. A chemical plant in Westlake, on the west side of the city, also caught fire on Thursday, and the plant was still on fire a day later, according to Reuters.

An estimated 867,000 households and businesses in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas were without electricity on Thursday.

Reuters according to the Laura storm caused less turmoil than predicted, but remained dangerous, according to authorities. It takes several days to assess the extent of the damage.

According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC), the storm is now south of the state of Arkansas and on its way northeast.

The NHC downgraded Laura to a tropical storm Thursday afternoon, and the storm is predicted to move to the state of Mississippi later Friday.