Saturday, February 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

United States | Six people died in a shooting in Mississippi, USA

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 17, 2023
in World Europe
0
United States | Six people died in a shooting in Mississippi, USA

The shootings took place in several different private apartments and a store.

Six A person was shot dead in a series of shootings in the small community of Arabutla, Mississippi, in the US on Friday. The shootings took place in several different places.

Tate County Sheriff By Brad Lance the suspect has been arrested, several media reported according to the Reuters news agency.

Two victims were found at the suspect’s home address, one in another private residence, one in a store, and two in the driveway of a third private residence and in a car in front of it.

#United #States #people #died #shooting #Mississippi #USA

See also  Neighbors write letters of anger because of laundry hung out to dry
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Starfield: An image of the alleged new cinematic trailer in CGI was stolen

Starfield: An image of the alleged new cinematic trailer in CGI was stolen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result