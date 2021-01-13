The House of Representatives is expected to impeach President Donald Trump for his encouragement of supporters who stormed the United States Capitol, a vote that would make him the first American president to be impeached. twice.

While the three previous impeachments (Presidents Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton, and Trump himself) took months before a final vote, including investigations and hearings, this time it will only have taken one week.

After the Capitol riots, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said “we must take action,” and Democrats (and some Republicans) share her point of view ahead of Wednesday’s vote.

US President Donald Trump would be the first president in the country’s history to be challenged twice. Photo: AFP

For now, the Republican-led Senate is not expected to hold a trial and vote on whether to convict Trump before Democrat Joe Biden is sworn in as president on January 20.

Still, Democrats believe that the House of Representatives action would send a important message to the country.

A look at what will happen when the House approaches impeachment of Trump in his last week in office.

The grounds of the challenge

In the normal order, there would be a challenge investigation and the evidence would be sent to the House Judiciary Committee, which would hold hearings, draft articles, and send them to the House plenary.

Is what happened in 2019, when the House removed Trump for his dealings with the President of Ukraine. It took three months.

Nancy Pelosi on her way to her congressional office. Her party urges her to accelerate the second impeachment trial of Trump. Photo: EFE

This time, with so few days to act (added to the feeling among Democrats that no need to investigate what happened, since most heard Trump speak to his supporters and they were on Capitol Hill when it happened) the impeachment goes straight to the House floor for a vote, which It already started this Wednesday.

Once the House votes on the challenge, the articles and evidence will be sent to the Senate, where a trial will be held and there will be final votes to convict or acquit.

That’s what the Senate did in early February of last year after Trump was first impeached.

The articles

Democrats began the debate Wednesday with a single impeachment count: “incitement to insurrection“.

“President Trump put in grave danger the security of the United States and its institutions of government, “reads the four-page impeachment article, which was introduced by Democratic Representatives David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Ted Lieu of California, and Jamie Raskin of Maryland.

“He will continue to be a threat to national security, democracy and the Constitution if he is allowed to remain in office,” he says.

After the assault on the Capitol on January 6, the National Guard is stationed there to protect him. Photo: BLOOMBERG

The article says the behavior is consistent with Trump’s previous efforts to “subvert and obstruct” the election results, and refers to his recent call to the Georgia secretary of state, in which he said he asked to be found more. votes after losing in that state to Biden.

Trump has falsely claimed that there was a widespread fraud in elections, and the unfounded claims have been echoed by Congressional Republicans and insurgents who stormed the Capitol.

Just before the riots, Trump spoke to supporters near the White House and encouraged them to “fight like hell”.

As the protesters stormed, both houses were debating Republicans’ challenges to the electoral vote count in Arizona as part of the process to certify Biden’s election victory.

Republican support

On Tuesday, five Republicans said they would support the impeachment. No Republicans supported Trump’s first impeachment in 2019.

Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the third House Republican and daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, said that would vote to impeach Trump because “there has never been a greater treason on the part of a president of the United States in his charge and his oath to the Constitution.”

Rep. Liz Cheney, daughter of former US Vice President Dick Cheney, is a Republican who said she would vote to impeach Donald Trump. Photo: AFP

Cheney said that Trump “summoned” the mob which attacked the Capitol last week, “rallied it together and lit the flame of this attack.”

New York Rep. John Katko was the first Republican to say he would vote to be removed. A former federal prosecutor said he did not make the decision lightly.

“Allowing the President of the United States to incite this attack without consequences is a direct threat to the future of our democrationa, “Katko said.” I can’t sit still without taking action. “

Representatives Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Fred Upton of Michigan and Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington also said they would vote for the challenge.

Sending to the Senate

Once the House passes the articles, Pelosi can decide when to send them to the Senate. Under the current schedule, the Senate will not resume its sessions until January 19, which is the day before Biden’s inauguration.

Senator Lindsey Graham, seen here with President Trump, has said the impeachment is inappropriate. Photo: AP

Some Democrats suggested that Pelosi could wait to submit the articles and allow Biden to begin his term without impeachment. But many other Democrats have urged Pelosi to move immediately.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, who will be in charge once Biden is sworn in, suggested in a letter to colleagues Tuesday that the House could divide your time between confirmation of Biden’s nominees, approval of COVID relief, and conducting the trial.

If the trial does not take place until Trump is out of office, it could still have the effect of prevent it from appearing to the presidency again.

Biden has said that it is important to ensure that “people who engaged in sedition and threatening lives by defacing public property caused great harm – held accountable.”

The dynamics of the Senate

It is unlikely, for now, that enough Republicans will vote to convict, as two-thirds of the Senate is needed. However, some Republicans Trump has been told to resignincluding Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey and Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski and few are defending it.

Alaska Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski (right) has asked President Trump to resign. Photo: AP

Republican Senator Ben Sasse has said he would look at what the House of Representatives approves, but has not pledged to support it.

Other Republicans have said that the challenge would be divisive. South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, a key ally of the president, criticized his behavior in inciting the unrest, but said the impeachment “will do more harm than good.”

Only one Republican voted to convict Trump last year, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney.

What the challenge would mean

Democrats say they must move forward, even if the Senate doesn’t condemn it.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders tweeted Friday that some might wonder why they would try to impeach a president when there are only days left in office.

“The answer: precedent,” he said. “It should be clear that no president, now or in the future, can lead an insurrection against the government from USA “.

Source: Associated Press