Dramatic accident in Gainesville. Six employees of a food factory in this town of Georgia were killed Thursday, January 28 after a liquid nitrogen leak of unknown origin. The same leak also left eleven injured, authorities said in this city in the southeast of the United States.

Five people died at the plant and one died on arrival at the hospital, Hall County Fire Department Zachary Brackett said at a press conference.

LIVE: Press briefing on hazmat incident at food processing plant https://t.co/mQATBbdZdb – CBS46 (@ cbs46) January 28, 2021

“Two or three people were lying on the ground when first aid arrived, they had lost consciousness”, said a truck driver who witnessed the accident.

“I just pray to the Lord, thinking of the families of all those who have lost their lives at work”, added this man. “It shows how quickly, in the blink of an eye, things can change, life can change dramatically”.

Three injured are in critical condition, five suffer from minor injuries and three others were able to leave the hospital in the afternoon, said Sean Couch, head of regional health authorities. All the injured suffer from respiratory problems, he said. The cause of the chemical leak, which did not cause an explosion, remains unknown for the time being. Investigators were able to enter the site in the early afternoon, said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth.

The accident happened at around 10 a.m. when a liquid nitrogen line ruptured at a factory specializing in the processing of poultry products, Foundation Food Group, company vice president Nicholas Ancrum said.

This last refused to explain the origin of this leak. “We will not be able to say precisely and with certainty how this incident happened until the end of the investigation”, he said. Pupils from surrounding schools were temporarily confined to their classes, initial information having wrongly mentioned a chemical explosion. The other 130 employees at the company, located in an industrial area southwest of Gainesville, 50 miles north of Atlanta, were quickly evacuated by bus, he said. The deceased employees were part of the maintenance, supervision and management departments.