The United States signed, this Monday (18), a military cooperation agreement with Finland, eight months after the Nordic country officially joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. in 2022.

The document was signed in Washington by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen.

Joe Biden's government had already signed a new military cooperation agreement with Norway last year, with Sweden earlier this month and with Denmark this week.

At Monday's event, Blinken said NATO is “stronger” than ever since Finland joined the alliance in April and expressed hope that Sweden could soon formalize its membership.

Finland and Sweden applied to join NATO in May 2022, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Finland completed its membership in April, but Sweden still needs to wait for approval from Turkey and Hungary.

The head of US diplomacy praised Helsinki's “significant contributions” to the Alliance, saying the Finnish government provided US$2 billion (R$9.8 billion) in support to Ukraine.

“In 1939, the Finns also faced a Russian invasion and proved that a free nation can put up incredibly powerful resistance,” recalled Blinken.

The Finnish chancellor said Helsinki's relations with Washington are “excellent” and explained that NATO membership meant greater cooperation at all levels.

Valtonen criticized what he called Russia's “monumental strategic error” in attacking Ukraine and vowed to push for a deal that guarantees long-term European military and financial support for Kiev.

She also referred to Sweden's membership of NATO, which she considers a “priority” that cannot be postponed.