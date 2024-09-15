United States | Shots were fired near Trump – the shots were not aimed at the presidential candidate

United States|There was a shooting outside Donald Trump’s golf club.

Republicans presidential candidate Donald Trump shots were fired in the vicinity, reports the news agency Reuters, among others.

According to the presidential candidate’s campaign team, Trump is safe. CNN says that Trump was playing golf at his own golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

According to the New York Post two people shot each other outside Trump’s golf club and the shots were not aimed at Trump.

The magazine according to the sources, Trump was not in danger at any point. According to the New York Post, the area where the shooting took place is known for its high crime rate.

According to the New York Times the local police have arrested one target person near the scene.

The US Secret Service said it was investigating a “security-related incident” involving Trump.

Donald Trump of an assassination attempt is two months. There was an assassination attempt on Trump on July 13 while he was giving a campaign speech in Pennsylvania.

Trump was hit in the ear, but was not seriously injured. One person in the audience was killed. The suspected shooter was killed by US Secret Service bullets.

The news is updated.