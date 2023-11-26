Three Palestinian students were injured in an attack on a college campus in Vermont on Saturday afternoon. The news of the attack in Burlington was reported by the school in the West Bank that the three attended before moving to the United States to continue their studies.

According to the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, two of the victims are in intensive care, the third should be discharged today. Police are investigating to determine who opened fire on the boys who all attend different colleges in the US – Tahseen Ahmad of Trinity College, Kinnan Hamid of Haverford College and Hisham Awartani of Brown University – in what appears to be a worrying crime of hatred against the Palestinian and Arab community linked to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

So much so that the White House is keen to underline that the president has been informed of the incident and is being kept constantly updated.

“It is shocking and deeply troubling that three young Palestinians were injured here in Burlington. Hate has no place here or anywhere else. I await a thorough investigation,” said Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Burlington police said in a statement on Saturday evening that officers responded to reports of gunshots heard around 6.30pm on Saturday and went to the scene to find two people injured in a location near the university campus and a third a short distance away.

Two of those affected were treated at the scene and then transported by firefighters to the University of Vermont Medical Center, while police took the third to the same hospital. Police have not yet identified the attacker.

According to initial reconstructions, the three boys – two of whom have American citizenship while the third has a regular residence permit – were walking, wearing the keifah and speaking in Arabic. At this point they were approached by “a white man with a gun” who fired at least four shots “without speaking”, according to the police chief of the Vermont city, Jon Murad.

The three young people, high school classmates who moved to study at different universities in the US, “were spending the Thanksgiving holidays at the home of one of the boys’ family members”. And while they were taking a walk they met the man who, after shooting at them, “fled on foot”.

The shooting comes as the United States is seeing a surge in incidents of Islamophobia and anti-Semitism, including violent attacks and online harassment, since the Israel-Hamas conflict erupted on October 7.

The students spoke Arabic and wore the traditional Palestinian keffiyeh, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said. The Arab American Anti-Discrimination Committee, a U.S.-based advocacy organization, called on state and federal law enforcement agencies to investigate the shooting as a hate crime.

“The rise in anti-Arab and anti-Palestinian sentiment we are experiencing is unprecedented, and this is another example of that hatred turning violent,” said Abed Ayoub, ADC national executive director.