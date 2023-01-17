Tuesday, January 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

United States: shooting in Florida leaves at least eight people injured

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 17, 2023
in World
0


close

Shooting at a restaurant in the United States

The shots caused the crowd to start running in all directions.

The shots caused the crowd to start running in all directions.

The event occurred during a car parade in commemoration of Martin Luther King Day.

Eight people were injured at least one seriously, when a shootout broke out between two rival groups during a car parade for Martin Luther King Day in Fort Pierce (eastern Florida), authorities reported Monday.

Also read: Why Guatemala wants to bring the Colombian Defense Minister to justice

See also  'Kun' Agüero: this was his reaction to Real Madrid's goal, video

The Saint Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, on the east coast of Florida, reported that its agents went to Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce upon receiving news of a shooting And they are investigating what happened. So far there are no detainees, according to the WPBF 25 News channel.

There was some kind of disagreement between two parties and they chose to settle it with weapons

“Based on our initial investigation there was some kind of disagreement between two parties and unfortunately they chose to settle it with weapons,” Saint Lucie Chief Sheriff Brian Hester told local channel WPBF 25 News.

The shots caused the crowd to start running in all directions and four people were injured in the melee, in addition to the eight hit by the shots.

Some people took the injured in their cars to the city hospitals before the ambulances arrived.

“It’s really sad at a celebration of someone who stood for peace and equality,” said Sheriff Hester, referring to the 94th anniversary of the birth of the Rev. King, a leader of nonviolence and racial equality who was assassinated on the 4th. April 1968.

See also  In the United States called the timing of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

According to the sheriff, when the shots rang out, there were more than a thousand people participating in the event. One of the injured is in serious condition, according to sheriffs.

EFE

More news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#United #States #shooting #Florida #leaves #people #injured

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The magnificent door. A country called Afghanistan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result