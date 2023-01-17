United States: shooting in Florida leaves at least eight people injured

Eight people were injured at least one seriously, when a shootout broke out between two rival groups during a car parade for Martin Luther King Day in Fort Pierce (eastern Florida), authorities reported Monday.

The Saint Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, on the east coast of Florida, reported that its agents went to Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce upon receiving news of a shooting And they are investigating what happened. So far there are no detainees, according to the WPBF 25 News channel.

There was some kind of disagreement between two parties and they chose to settle it with weapons

“Based on our initial investigation there was some kind of disagreement between two parties and unfortunately they chose to settle it with weapons,” Saint Lucie Chief Sheriff Brian Hester told local channel WPBF 25 News.

The shots caused the crowd to start running in all directions and four people were injured in the melee, in addition to the eight hit by the shots.

Some people took the injured in their cars to the city hospitals before the ambulances arrived.

“It’s really sad at a celebration of someone who stood for peace and equality,” said Sheriff Hester, referring to the 94th anniversary of the birth of the Rev. King, a leader of nonviolence and racial equality who was assassinated on the 4th. April 1968.

According to the sheriff, when the shots rang out, there were more than a thousand people participating in the event. One of the injured is in serious condition, according to sheriffs.

