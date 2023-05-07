United States | Shooting at a mall in Texas, several injured and shooter dead

The shooting happened in the city of Allen, located about 40 kilometers from Dallas, on Saturday afternoon local time.

Police was alerted to a shopping center in the US state of Texas on Saturday due to a shooting, according to the news agency Reuters and The New York Times.

According to Reuters, several people were wounded. According to the news agency, the suspected shooter is dead. So far, there is no information about other fatalities.

The shooting happened about 40 kilometers from Dallas in the city of Allen, in a shopping center called Allen Premium Outlets. The situation was active on Saturday afternoon local time, i.e. the night between Saturday and Sunday, Finnish time.

The news is updated.