United States | Shift supervisor shoots six colleagues in supermarket – new information on mass shooting in Virginia

The suspect in the mass shooting at a supermarket in Virginia is a 31-year-old store shift manager.

in Virginia, New information has been revealed about the mass shooting that happened in the United States on Tuesday. An employee of a Walmart supermarket in the city of Chesapeake opened fire on his co-workers in the store at around 10 p.m. CNN’s according to the report, six store employees died in addition to the suspected shooter.

The news site says that the suspected shooter was the store’s shift manager, who was supposed to be the night shift team leader. However, the 31-year-old man suspected of shooting opened fire in the store about an hour before its closing time and shot several of his colleagues and himself with a semi-automatic handgun. The oldest victim of the shooting was 70 years old and the youngest was only 16 years old.

According to CNN, two of those injured in the shooting are still in critical condition in the hospital and one was discharged on Wednesday.

About mass shootings the suspected shift manager had worked at Walmart since 2010. According to CNN, the suspected shooter shot store employees both in the break room and elsewhere in the store.

Was in the employees’ break room at the time of the shooting Donya Prioleau tells CNN that colleagues have no information about why the shift manager ended up with his horrible act.

“We don’t know what made him do this. None of us can understand why it happened,” says Prioleau.

According to Prioleau, he ran from the shooter for his life after he shot three of his friends.

“Half of us didn’t believe it was real until some of us saw blood on the floor,” he says.

Donya Prioleau had to watch from the sidelines as her friends were killed.

Second of those in pause mode was Jessie Wilczewski, who started working at the supermarket recently. He says he saw the suspected shooter coming towards the break room and pointing a gun at people.

Wilczewski hid under the table and remained in pause mode with his colleagues who had been hit, even as the shooter left the room. Later, the shooter returned to break mode and, according to Wilczewski, told him to go home.

Wilczewski tells the news agency for AP, that it appeared to him that the shooter was targeting certain people. According to him, the shooter seemed to choose his victims.

Chesapeake police say the motive of the suspected shooter is unknown.

Colleagues describe that the suspected shooter had a “blank look”. According to them, the shift manager believed that the government was watching him. He didn’t like social media and kept black tape over his phone camera.

Tuesday the shooting incident is already the third mass shooting in Virginia in the last month, according to CNN. Gun Violence Archive organization says that no less than 600 mass shootings have occurred in the United States this year.