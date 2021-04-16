United States Several people were injured in the shooting at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis

No information is yet available on the number of victims or the severity of the injuries.

Stateside several people have been injured in the shooting at the transport company FedEx’s warehouse facilities in the city of Indianapolis in the state of Indiana, U.S. media say.

Representative of the local police department Genae Cook said police received an alert about the shooting situation late Thursday night local time. According to him, many victims have received gunshot wounds. There is no more detailed information on the condition or number of injured.

Cook said, according to current information, it appears that the suspected shooter has died at the scene.

The FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis is located near the city’s airport.

The news is updated.