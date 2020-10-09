United States Several people have been arrested for planning the kidnapping of the Michigan state governor in the United States

The suspects allegedly intended to abduct the Michigan state governor. In addition, they had planned to hold him on trial for “treason.”

Thirteen people have been arrested on suspicion of preparing for the abduction of the Governor of Michigan and the capture of the state administration building.

Seven of those arrested are men suspected of having links to the paramilitary group Wolverine Watchmen. Six of those arrested are suspected of involvement in preparations for the governor’s abduction.

The suspects allegedly intended to abduct the governor Gretchen Whitmerin, who represents the Democratic Party and has often been a Republican president Donald Trumpin outbursts of hatred.

Trump has repeatedly criticized Whitmer this year for Michigan’s strict restrictions on limiting the spread of the coronavirus. Last April, Trump called for the “release” of Michigan on Twitter.

There were several demonstrations in Michigan last spring calling for the lifting of corona restrictions. Demonstrations at the state administration building were also attended by prominently armed people.

Information the abduction plan is based on information and documents released by the federal criminal police by the FBI on Thursday.

“Our work has revealed detailed plans for endangering the lives of police and administrative officials as well as the wider population,” said the Michigan Attorney General. Dana Nessel at the press conference.

Internal memos from U.S. security officials have warned in recent months that violent domestic extremists could pose a threat to targets associated with the upcoming presidential election.

Federal Prosecutor Andrew Birgen according to the FBI, it became known on social media that a number of people were discussing the “violent overthrow” of the Michigan administration.

One of the suspected men had, according to a document released by the FBI, repeatedly expressed their intention to abduct Whitmer before the November 3 election. The election elects not only the president of the United States, but also congressional representatives and state political leaders.

In a phone conversation recorded by the FBI in June, the man said he planned to hold a trial for Whitmer for “treason” after he was abducted. In a video posted on a closed Facebook group, the man accuses Whitmer of being a “tyrant bitch” because access to gyms was restricted in Michigan.