UOrdinary cold winter weather continues to hold parts of the United States under control. Millions of households still lacked electricity on Tuesday evening. The White House said President Joe Biden had spoken to the governors of affected states such as Texas, Louisiana and Kentucky about “extreme winter weather.” The government will use all available resources to help the people to survive “this historic storm”.

The weather situation should not relax on Wednesday either. The authorities in the particularly affected state of Texas warned, among other things, of freezing rain. To Information from the Poweroutage.us website In the southern state alone, more than three million households lacked electricity. Customers should be prepared for the fact that the supply could possibly be interrupted beyond Tuesday evening, said the power company in the city of Austin on Twitter. Controlled interruptions in the power supply are currently the “last resort” to maintain the reliability of the entire power grid, explained the power grid operator Southwest Power Pool, which is responsible for 14 states.

The authorities reported several deaths in connection with the sharp onset of winter. In the city of Houston, Texas, a woman and a girl died of carbon monoxide poisoning: According to police, they had the engine of a car running in a garage to warm themselves. In addition, a homeless person was killed. The Washington Post reported that at least 14 people had died in connection with the storm since Sunday.