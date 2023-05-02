United States | Several dead and dozens injured in a big crash

The cause of the crashes on Interstate 55 in the state of Illinois was poor visibility caused by a dust storm.

Several people have died and dozens have been injured in chain crashes in the state of Illinois in the United States on Monday. The news agency Reuters and various American media, such as the news channel, report on the matter CBS.

The devastating crash happened on the Interstate 55 highway at noon local time. An estimated 40–50 passenger cars and several heavy vehicle combinations were involved in the crashes. According to the state police, the cause of the crashes was a dust storm. The dust from the dry fields had hindered visibility on the road.

About 30 injured were taken to a local hospital, a police representative told a press conference. Two of the vehicle combinations caught fire as a result of the crash.

Traffic on the highway was closed in both directions for hours after the crashes.

The news is updated.