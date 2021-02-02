United States Several cops aside from duty in Rochester, USA – Overalls camera video reveals police use pepper spray against hand-ironed 9-year-old girl

Police have justified their actions with the girl’s safety.

Several police officers have been suspended from their posts in Rochester, New York, during an investigation into the 9-year-old crackdown. Police released a video shot with an overalls camera on Sunday in which police appear to be spraying pepper spray on a handcuffed 9-year-old girl while forcing her into a police car, according to news agency AFP and several international media outlets.

Mayor Lovely Warren did not report the number of police officers set aside for their work, but according to a video released on Sunday, at least seven police officers were involved in the events.

Chief of Police Andre Anderson said on Sunday that the girl had suffered a serious mental health emergency and threatened to deprive both her own and her mother’s life. Police are said to have decided to transport the girl to the hospital. Rochester police justified the use of handcuffs on Saturday on the girl’s safety.

Screenshot of a video released by the police about the situation.­

Proceedings have received media attention and revived the heated debate over violence perpetrated by U.S. police in recent years. The Washington Post according to a police building in front of a demonstration on Monday in Rochester.

Mayor Warren and the governor of New York Andew Cuomo condemned the events of Friday, as did, for example, the local police chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan.

“I’m not going to stand here and tell you that spraying pepper for a 9-year-old is ok,” Herriott-Sullivan said. “It is not.”

The case is the second in a year in which Rochester police are receiving widespread attention over a possible case of excessive use of force. Police actions have also been investigated in connection with the death of an African-American man last March. The man has been reported as dead to death in a detention situation.