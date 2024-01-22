United States | Seven people were found shot in houses on the same street near Chicago

According to the police, the suspected shooter is armed and dangerous.

Stateside In the city of Joliet, which is located near Chicago, a total of seven people who died in shootings have been found in two different detached houses located along the same road, the local police said on Monday.

A 23-year-old man is suspected of the acts. The suspect was still on the run early Tuesday Finnish time.

The man is also suspected of being related to the shooting that took place in the same area on Sunday, in which one person died and another was wounded.

The police have not commented on the identities of the victims found on Monday. According to the police, the suspected shooter is armed and dangerous.

According to the police, the residents of the two houses were related to each other.