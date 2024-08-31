United States | Seven passengers died after a bus derailed in Mississippi

United States|37 passengers were injured in the accident.

Seven a passenger was killed and several were injured when a bus tire burst and the car overturned in Mississippi, USA. The accident happened early Saturday morning local time.

of The Washington Post according to Turma, the 6- and 16-year-old siblings were among those who died. The children’s mother survived the accident. Six of the passengers died at the scene of the accident and one died of his injuries in the hospital.

Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey told the newspaper that five of the victims had not yet been identified as of 4 p.m. local time.

According to the authorities’ statement, the Volvo brand bus had run off the road and overturned. The side windows of the car were broken in the accident.

The accident investigation will begin on Saturday evening local time.