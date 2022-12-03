United States | Senators warn China – violence against protesters would have significant consequences

The letter has been signed by more than 40 senators. Most are Republicans.

Stateside dozens of senators have warned China not to intervene with force in the ongoing protests in the country. The letter published on Friday has been signed by 42 of the 100 members of the Senate.

The letter mentions the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests, which were violently suppressed by the Chinese Communist Party. The senators say they are warning the party not to resort to violence again against peaceful protesters demanding more freedom.

The letter points out that violence would cause considerable damage to the relationship between the United States and China.

The signatories include both Republicans and Democrats, but the majority of them are Republicans. Also included is the Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.

President Joe Biden the administration has commented on the protests in a restrained manner, mainly emphasizing people’s right to demonstrate their opinion.

of the United States representing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ned Price said Friday that Chinese people should have the same universal right to peaceful assembly as other people in the world.

Foreign minister Antony Blinken said earlier that suppressing any kind of protests is a sign of weakness.

After last weekend, there have been the largest protests in China since the Tiananmen Square events. The background is people’s frustration with the coronavirus restrictions, and the protest has since extended to demands for more political freedom.

China’s massive security apparatus quickly moved to break up the protests. However, the country’s administration has also begun to relax some of the restrictions.