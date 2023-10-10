US Senator Marco Rubio expressed strong criticism this Tuesday against President Gustavo Petro for what he called his “anti-Israeli narrative” in the face of the Hamas terrorist attacks that shook that country over the weekend.

Rubio, who represents the Republican party in the United States Congress, called the Colombian president a “spokesman for murderers and criminals” for not condemning attacks in which hundreds of civilians have died.

“President Petro’s anti-Israeli narrative following the barbaric terrorist attacks in Israel has only fueled anti-Semitic vandalism in Colombia. As a far-left Marxist, Petro continues to be a spokesman for murderers and criminals who are brutally killing innocent Israelis. I join to the Colombian-American and Israeli-American community who watched with dismay as the Israeli Embassy in Bogotá was shamefully vandalized,” Rubio wrote on his X account, in both English and Spanish.

Although the Colombian Foreign Ministry initially condemned the attack, He then changed his speech by calling for Israelis and Palestinians to resume dialogue for a peace process “that leads to peaceful coexistence.”.

Israeli soldiers take up positions on the border with the Gaza Strip.

Petro, in parallel, has used his and my government too. I ask Israel and Palestine to come to a table to negotiate peace and to allow the existence of two states and two free and sovereign nations: Israel and Palestine,” said the president.

And this Monday, after Israel’s announcement that it will impose a total blockade against Gaza, Petro equated it with creating a Nazi “concentration camp.”

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington



