This Wednesday it was learned that a Republican senator, in the United States Congress, blocked the sale of weapons to a NATO member country.

According to a story published by the newspaper The Washington Post, james risch, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, stopped the $735 million sale of 24 Himars rocket batteries that were destined for Hungary.

The reason has to do with Budapest’s refusal to advance Sweden’s accession to the Atlantic Alliance.

“For some time now I have directly expressed my concerns to the Hungarian government regarding their refusal to move forward on the vote for Sweden to join NATO,” Risch said in statements reported by the Post.

Behind the tension on this point is also the closeness that the Hungarian government, headed by Viktor Orban, has had with Russia, which has sparked criticism among Western allies.

In the middle of this panorama, The Hungarian Parliament included in its agenda for the months of June and July, without a specific date, the approval of Sweden’s accession to NATO.

The vote on Sweden’s accession was registered on the Parliament’s website for the June and July sessions, according to local press, adding that the agenda does not specify the day of the vote.

The current session lasts until Friday and then the Parliament will meet two weeks later, so the private television ATV believes that the deputies could vote on the project shortly before the NATO summit to be held on July 11 in Vilnius .

Hungary is, along with Turkey, the only NATO partner that has so far not ratified Sweden’s accession to the alliance. The government of the nationalist Viktor Orbán has justified the delay with Swedish criticism related to the drift of democratic values ​​in the Central European country.

The European Commission (EC) keeps the delivery to Budapest of 22,000 million euros of community funds frozen as long as it is not shown that the Hungarian Government guarantees that the programs to use them respect the European Charter of Fundamental Rights.

