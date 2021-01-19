United States Senate Republican President Mitch McConnell: President Trump incites congressional conquerors who were fed lies

McConnell, who has supported Trump for years, has not yet decided whether to vote for Trump’s indictment. Trump is accused of inciting rebellion in connection with congressional riots.

The United States majority leader of the Senate Mitch McConell according to the president Donald Trump incited an riot as an Epiphany, as a result of which his supporters took over the Congress House in Washington. The news agencies Reuters and AFP, among others, report the matter.

“Lies were fed to the crowd. They were incited by the president and other influential people, ”McConnell said in the Senate on Tuesday.

He said protesters tried to use fear and violence to prevent Congress from accepting Democrat Joe Biden election victory in the November presidential election.

In Congress A meeting of members of the House of Representatives and senators in Washington was scheduled to confirm Biden’s victory as an Epiphany on January 6th. After more than an hour, the situation became chaotic and the meeting had to be suspended as Trump supporters rushed into the convention hall.

The meeting was chaired by the Vice President Mike Pence was evacuated from the scene. Also Speaker of the House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi evacuated elsewhere.

In total five people was killed in riots.

Trump spoke about an hour before the start of the congressional meeting at the “Save America” event in front of the White House.

“These were not flat elections. I won the election twice, the second time with a much bigger difference than the first, ”Trump argued, among other things, and received support from his supporters as“ We won the vote ”shouts.

After a brief speech, protesters arrived in front of the Federal Congress. Police had to retreat from the front stairs inside the building when angry protesters tried to infiltrate and eventually succeeded.

McConnell spoke in Congress six days after the U.S. House of Representatives voted in favor of Trump’s indictment. Trump is accused of inciting rebellion in connection with congressional riots.

According to the news agency AP the Senate is expected to begin prosecution in the coming days. A two-thirds majority of senators is required for the verdict. Indeed, in order to condemn Trump’s Democrats, 17 Republicans are needed, and therefore McConnell’s views may matter.

McConnell, who has supported Trump for years, has not yet decided if he will vote for Trump’s guilt.

McConnell is according to several media said Trump ‘s indictment is a so – called question of conscience in a Senate vote. McConnell has been said to have freed his party senators from party discipline in a vote.

Trump is the first president in history to face the Supreme Court twice.