United States Senate note: Trump’s indictment would not be heard until an hour after the end of the president’s term

The prosecution still has support for the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

The United States Congress does not have time to address the president Donald Trumpin possible indictment before the end of this term on the 20th of the current month. The matter will be resolved by the Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell from a memorandum distributed to senators, he says The Washington Post.

Republican leader Mitch McConnell (right) left the Congress House after the presidential election was confirmed on Thursday.

Democrats in the House of Representatives have called Trump a new indictment because he is believed to have incited his supporters to a violent attack on the congressional building last Wednesday. The attack killed five people and the Senate had to suspend confirmation of the presidential election result.

In a prosecution charge, the House of Representatives raises the charge, which is then heard by the Senate as a court under the supervision of the Chief Justice.

Trump was indicted a year ago for abuse of power after putting pressure on the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to find out the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and this son’s actions in Ukraine. The charge dropped in opposition to Republicans in Congress.

McConnell according to the memorandum, the Senate will have two sessions next week but bringing extra matters to these sessions would require a unanimous decision by all 100 senators, which is impossible. The next time the Senate will meet is Jan. 19, the eve of Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The Democratic-backed House of Representatives would, in theory, have time to prepare the prosecution so far, as long as it completely bypasses committee proceedings. That would be the case, as no committees have yet been elected since the November elections.

The prosecution of the senators would be prosecuted no earlier than on the day of taking office on 20 January. at 1 p.m., East Coast time, will be noted in the memo. So no earlier than an hour after Trump has resigned and Biden has become President of the United States.

Deposition sounds pretty theoretical if the accused has already resigned. In addition, a conviction for a felony requires that two-thirds of senators support it. That would be enough for 17 Republican senators to join the Democrats ’anti-Trump front.

The constitutional judgment on “treason, corruption or any other serious crime and violation” is therefore as far as possible.

House of Congress destroyed furniture after the attack on Thursday in Washington.

In addition to the principles, prosecution is also supported for practical reasons. After a verdict is handed down, the Senate may decide by a simple majority that the convicted person is unfit for federal office.

In other words, the dismissal would almost certainly mean that Trump could not run in the 2024 presidential election and could no longer return to the White House.

Legal there is no impediment to prosecution after office, says a professor at the University of North Carolina, a constitutional expert Michael J. Gerhardt published on Friday in the article. After all, the charges brought during the term of office would be continued without interruption, even if the term of office of the accused ends before the verdict, the professor points out.

In addition, there are precedents, even if they do not apply to presidents. A U.S. official who has been indicted after his highest term is likely to be a Secretary of War William Belknap, who resigned in early March 1876. Belknap’s broad life relative to income raised suspicions of corruption.

Senate history according to the majority of senators the following May was spent on handling the indictment filed after the end of the term. Belknap was eventually acquitted.