United States | Sen. Mitt Romney won’t seek another term — suggesting Biden and Trump should follow suit

After the new season, Romney would be over 80 years old. The Republican senator underlines that it is time for a new generation to make decisions.

Stateside Republican Senator Mitt Romney does not apply for an extension. Among other things, the newspaper tells about it The New York Timesaccording to which Romney implies that the President of the United States Joe Biden and the former president hugging back to the White House Donald Trump’s should follow his example.

Romney made the announcement in a video messagewhich has been published, among other things, on the messaging service X, i.e. the former Twitter.

Senator from Utah underlines that he would be over 80 years old after the extension season.

“Frankly, it’s time for a new generation of leaders. They have to make the decisions that shape the world they live in,” says the now 76-year-old Romney.

In the United States, there has recently been another discussion about the age distribution of elected representatives. Both Democrats and Republicans have numerous leading politicians in their ranks who would have reached retirement age in Finland years ago.

The media has discussed, among other things, the long-term Republican leader, the senator Mitch McConnell’s recent public appearances. At least twice, the 81-year-old McConnell has completely frozen in the middle of a press conference, and aides have had to take the senator away from the scene.

Due to his age, Joe Biden, who is seeking a further term, is not far behind, and Donald Trump, the most significant challenger to the 80-year-old sitting president, has already reached the age of 77.

Romney’s according to the United States is facing critical challenges, such as the national debt, climate change and the autocratic regimes of Russia and China.

In his opinion, both Biden and Trump are not leading their own parties to deal with the above-mentioned issues. After this, the senator lists examples of the duo’s shortcomings in each area.

“Donald Trump calls global warming a hoax and President Biden offers feel-good solutions that have no effect on the global climate,” Romney says, among other things.

“Political motivations too often prevent the solutions required by these challenges,” he adds later.

Romney proclaims that the next generation will take the country to the next stage of global leadership.

“Although I am not running for a new term, I am not withdrawing from the fight. I will serve as a US Senator until January 2025. I will continue to work on these and other issues and advance our state’s many priorities.”

In his message Romney says that he has been in public service in one way or another for the previous 25 years. Romney was elected to the Senate in 2018.

In 2012, however, he gained prominence as the Republican presidential candidate when he challenged the incumbent Barack Obama’s in the elections.

According to The New York Times, Romney describes his career in politics as a moral mission guided by his Mormon faith. In recent years, he has been more or less sidelined in his own party, which has moved increasingly to the right under Trump’s guidance.

Utah is a solidly Republican state, and Romney’s departure is unlikely to affect the balance of power in the country’s Congress, The New York Times estimates.

According to the newspaper, moderate Republicans in the House of Representatives of Congress had made similar decisions last year. In the 2022 midterm elections, four congressmen who voted for Trump’s impeachment refused to run for re-election.