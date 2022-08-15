United States | Secret papers on the dinner table and Chinese intruders on the mansion’s grounds – Mar-a-Lago has long been associated with security concerns

Even before the seizure of documents by the FBI, the intelligence services were concerned about President Trump’s indifference to classified documents.

of the United States last week, the federal police FBI seized 11 sets of secret documents from the former president Donald Trump From the Florida mansion at Mar-a-Lago.

The FBI suspects that Trump has kept, among other things, sensitive defense documents in his mansion after his presidency. According to the law, these confiscated documents should not have been read anywhere other than in government buildings.

According to his lawyers, Trump used his right as president to change the security classification of documents before the end of his term of office, but no evidence of the changes has been presented.

This however, it is not the first time that the events of the Mar-a-Lago estate, which Trump bought in 1985, have worried US intelligence.

The US channel CNN by Trump’s carelessness with classified documents came to the fore already in February 2017, when the then Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe visited the mansion. Abe was shot in Japan in July this year.

North Korea’s missile test interrupted the dinner of the heads of state. Their security aides huddled together to negotiate the situation while the dinner guests in attendance ate their salads.

According to Trump’s aides, at that time the president had retreated to the meeting intended for dealing with matters classified as secret to the safe room. However, photos uploaded to social media showed Trump and Abe spreading documents on a dinner table and aides using their phones to shine a light on the documents so leaders could read them.

Soon after, new rules were introduced at Mar-a-Lago about who could be at the estate with Trump at the same time.

“Mar-a-Lago has been [turvallisuuden suhteen] porous seat since Trump announced his candidacy and began winning primaries several years ago. All the intelligence agencies, friendly and unfriendly, were focused on this incredibly porous place,” says the former CIA counterterrorism analyst. Aki Peritz for CNN.

In April 2017 Trump was discussing an airstrike on Syria at Mar-a-Lago. At the same time, the President of China Xi Jinping was a dinner guest at the mansion.

CNN reports that Trump informed Jinping of his decision to launch dozens Tomahawk cruise missiles to the Syrian government forces’ airbase in Shayrat while eating what Trump called “the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake ever seen.”

Trump and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping met at Mar-a-Lago on April 6, 2017.

According to CNN, Trump’s aides were concerned about visitors to Mar-a-Lago, as it was not certain who visited at any given time.

For example The White House keeps a strict record of visitors, but there were no similar restrictions at Mar-a-Lago. Even the highest-ranking aides were not always aware of who Trump had negotiated with at the mansion.

In 2017 was reportedthat Trump had refused to release the Mar-a-Lago guest lists despite a federal court order to release them.

Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama had started publishing White House visitor lists in 2009, although it could take months for the lists to be updated online, and not all names were made public.

In January 2020, CNN told Trump went back to the Mar-a-Lago dinner table with his guests after he decided the Iranian general Qassim Suleimani killing by missile strike. Later in January, Trump detailed the missile strike and Suleimani’s final moments in a speech to his donors at the mansion.

Both in the case of Xi Jinping’s visit and the missile attack on Suleimani safe room was in use.

Also there were security threats from outside the mansion that could not be stopped at its gates.

In 2019, a Chinese businesswoman Yujing Zhang was arrested after he moved without permission in the manor area. At the time of his arrest, Zhang was in possession of four phones, a laptop, an external hard drive and a USB flash drive containing malware. The prosecutor also found the woman in possession detector for detecting hidden cameras and thousands of dollars.

According to the Reuters news agency, Zhang had paid $20,000 to enter the event at Mar-a-Lago, but it was canceled. Zhang got through security checks and landed at the mansion, among other things, by pretending to be a relative of a Mar-a-Lago member with the same last name.

US experts have assessed that Zhang’s entry appeared to be such a clumsy operation that it is difficult to imagine him being a spy for the Chinese Communist Party.

Zhang was sentenced in a US court to eight months in prison for lying to a federal officer and trespassing.

A stop sign was erected in front of the gate of Mar-a-Lago after the FBI had seized twenty boxes of documents from the mansion.

The same in another Chinese citizen Lu Jing was charged with trespassing in the area. According to Reuters, Jing told the court that he was traveling with a tour guide who showed him several sights, one of which was Trump’s mansion. According to Jing, he walked to the grounds of the mansion and took pictures with his phone.

The groundskeeper tried to tell Jing, who did not speak English, that she was not allowed to move around the grounds, and eventually she left the grounds only to return through another entrance.

After his unauthorized visit, Jing continued his tourist tour and was later arrested by local police in the Palm Beach shopping district. Jing eventually received a six-month sentence just for resisting arrest.

In both cases, the motives of the acts remained unclear.

CNN’s interviewed by Trump’s chief of staff Mick Mulvaney during his presidency, Trump occasionally asked if he could keep paper copies of documents that had been discussed in classified meetings.

According to Mulvaney, the president had entire teams dedicated to making sure classified documents were not taken to Mar-a-Lago.

CNN also reports that Trump’s former officials have been worried at times about what will eventually happen to the sensitive documents requested by the president. When Trump traveled, his aides often followed the president with cardboard boxes, collecting the stacks of paper Trump left behind.